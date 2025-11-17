3rd MLG Birthday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a photo at the mess hall on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and civilians gathered at the mess hall for a special birthday meal in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Vu)