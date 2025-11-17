3rd MLG Birthday Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group stand in line at the mess hall on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and civilians gathered at the mess hall for a special birthday meal in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Vu)