Date Taken: 11.19.2025 Date Posted: 11.22.2025 00:50 Photo ID: 9405000 VIRIN: 251119-N-QV397-1109 Resolution: 4964x3309 Size: 4.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.