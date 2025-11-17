Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

    SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) – Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, second from right, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits with triad leaders in the commanding officer’s cabin of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    COMNAVSURFPAC
    COMNAVSURFGRU MIDPAC
    SWO Boss
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

