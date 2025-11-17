SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) – Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, second from right, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits with triad leaders in the commanding officer’s cabin of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)