Date Taken: 11.19.2025 Date Posted: 11.22.2025 00:50 Photo ID: 9404998 VIRIN: 251119-N-QV397-1090 Resolution: 5632x3755 Size: 3.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.