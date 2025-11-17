SWO Boss Visits USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 19, 2025) – Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, left, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Force Master Chief Larry Lynch, middle, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit with triad leaders in the commanding officer’s cabin of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)