U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing pose for a photo with a graduate of Airmen Leadership School at the Talkeetna Theater on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS is an educational course that develops foundational leadership and supervisory skills in future Airmen leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
|11.19.2025
|11.22.2025 01:19
|9404956
|251119-F-SA986-1008
|8256x5504
|11.67 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
This work, Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by AB Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.