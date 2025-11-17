Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Connor Dahl, a Professional Military Education instructor, begins the Airman Leadership School 26-A graduation ceremony at the Talkeetna Theater on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS is an educational course that develops foundational leadership and supervisory skills in future Airmen leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)