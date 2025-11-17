Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER [Image 5 of 8]

    Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Tech Sgt. Connor Dahl, a Professional Military Education instructor, begins the Airman Leadership School 26-A graduation ceremony at the Talkeetna Theater on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS is an educational course that develops foundational leadership and supervisory skills in future Airmen leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)

