Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER

Members of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson community sit in the audience during the Airmen Leadership School 26-A graduation ceremony at the Talkeetna Theater on JBER, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS prepares airmen to take on supervisory roles, effective communication skills, military law and discipline, and professional development and career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
