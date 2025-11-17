U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, congratulates the graduating class of Airmen Leadership School 26-A at the Talkeetna Theater on JBER, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS is a 24-day course that allows airmen to learn and demonstrate leadership skills and prepare them for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9404954
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-SA986-1007
|Resolution:
|6793x4529
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by AB Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.