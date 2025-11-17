Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, congratulates the graduating class of Airmen Leadership School 26-A at the Talkeetna Theater on JBER, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. ALS is a 24-day course that allows airmen to learn and demonstrate leadership skills and prepare them for the responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)