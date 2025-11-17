Airmen graduate Airman Leadership School at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Trey Curet, the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels service center controller, receives the John L. Levitow Award during an Airmen Leadership School graduation ceremony at the Talkeetna Theater on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest honor awarded in the U.S. Air Force's enlisted Professional Military Education (PME) programs, recognizing outstanding leadership and academic achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keola Vischi)