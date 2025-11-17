15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group on medical evacuation request operations during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. The 25th ID educated approximately 150 Airmen on medical evacuation processes, skills and techniques to enhance interservice collaboration if needed in a real-world evacuation event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
