15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group on HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk cold load operations during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. Army medical personnel hosted the skills rodeo in order to familiarize Airmen with equipment and techniques used during medical evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)