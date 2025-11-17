Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

    15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Army HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk performs medical evacuation operations during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. The 15th MDG partnered with the 25th ID to educate approximately 150 Airmen on medical evacuation processes, skills and techniques to enhance interservice collaboration if needed in a real-world evacuation event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025
    Photo ID: 9404903
    VIRIN: 251120-F-JA727-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25 ID
    15 MDG
    MEDEVAC

