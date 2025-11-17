Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training [Image 5 of 9]

    15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division perform medical evacuation operations during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. The 15th MDG partnered with the 25th ID to educate approximately 150 Airmen on medical evacuation processes, skills and techniques to enhance interservice collaboration if needed in a real-world evacuation event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

