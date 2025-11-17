15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group on medical evacuation casualty packaging and extraction during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 100 medical Airmen were familiarized with a variety of extraction equipment utilized for medical evacuations in order to enhance collaboration efforts during real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)