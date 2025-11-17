15th Medical Group participates in Army-led medical evacuation training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group on medical evacuation casualty packaging and extraction during a joint service training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 100 medical Airmen were familiarized with a variety of extraction equipment utilized for medical evacuations in order to enhance collaboration efforts during real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
