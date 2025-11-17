Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&#xD;&#xA; [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 7th Infantry Division weigh a competitor's ruck after a timed 7-mile ruck march during the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:49
    Photo ID: 9404816
    VIRIN: 251120-A-DK957-1014
    Resolution: 5580x3720
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;
    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    Soldier of the Year
    7th Infantry Division
    7th ID
    ruck march
    MI Soldier of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download