(From left to right) U.S. Army Pfc. Briana Villalobos and Staff Sgt. Soonni Tran, intelligence analysts assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, ruck during a timed 7-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)