    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&#xD;&#xA; [Image 10 of 10]

    7th Infantry Division Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year: Ruck March&amp;#xD;&amp;#xA;

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl 

    7th Infantry Division

    (From left to right) U.S. Army Pfc. Briana Villalobos and Staff Sgt. Soonni Tran, intelligence analysts assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, ruck during a timed 7-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

