U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Cranson, an intelligence analyst assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, crosses the finish line during a timed 7-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)