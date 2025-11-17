U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Cranson, an intelligence analyst assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, crosses the finish line during a timed 7-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9404819
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-DK957-1012
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
