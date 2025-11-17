Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Daniel Semensky, an intelligence analyst assigned to Delta Company, 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, runs during a timed 7-mile ruck march as part of the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)