U.S. Army Sgt. Micah Ray, a geospatial intelligence imagery analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (center right), sprints to the finish line as part of a timed 7-mile ruck march during the 2025 Military Intelligence Soldier of the Year competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The competition selects the most qualified intelligence Soldier to represent the 7th Infantry Division in the Army-wide Top Intelligence (TOPINT) Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)