A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8 Poseidon deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off of the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The RNZAF’s P-8A Poseidon deployment reflects the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the United States, reinforcing Kadena’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific and a central hub for multinational cooperation in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9402225
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-VM929-1017
|Resolution:
|4289x2854
|Size:
|552.23 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security
No keywords found.