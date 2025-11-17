Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security [Image 6 of 6]

    New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8 Poseidon deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off of the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The RNZAF’s P-8A Poseidon deployment reflects the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the United States, reinforcing Kadena’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific and a central hub for multinational cooperation in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9402225
    VIRIN: 251114-F-VM929-1017
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Royal New Zealand Air Force
    New Zealand
    RNZAF
    P8-Poseidon
    18th Wing
    Kadena Air Base

