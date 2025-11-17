New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8 Poseidon deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off of the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The RNZAF’s P-8A Poseidon deployment reflects the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the United States, reinforcing Kadena’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific and a central hub for multinational cooperation in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)