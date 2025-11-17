New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security Your browser does not support the audio element.

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force No. 5 Squadron recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025, to conduct routine maritime surveillance operations across the Indo-Pacific.



The deployment supports the long-standing multinational mission under the United Nations Security Council to monitor compliance with international agreements throughout the region. The RNZAF operates its P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from Kadena twice a year as part of this ongoing effort.



“We’re proud to stand alongside our partners in maintaining security across the Pacific,” said Flight Lt. James Robertson, RNZAF No. 5 Squadron P-8 Poseidon Pilot. “Our presence here underscores New Zealand’s commitment to preserving the rules-based international order and promoting a stable, transparent operating environment for all nations.”



The P-8A Poseidon’s advanced surveillance capabilities enable the No. 5 Squadron to detect, monitor, and report vessel movements that may violate international sanctions or maritime law.



“Our aircrew and support teams work hand-in-hand with allied forces to ensure that every mission contributes to a safer, more accountable Indo-Pacific,” said Wing Commander Mark Chadwick, RNZAF No.5 Squadron Commander. “This isn’t just about monitoring activity: it’s about reinforcing the shared values that underpin regional stability.”



While at Kadena, the RNZAF integrates closely with the U.S. Air Force and Navy, strengthening interoperability and ensuring a coordinated approach to regional security.



“The support we’ve received at Kadena has been exceptional,” said Chadwick. “Operating alongside U.S. forces enhances our effectiveness and ensures we remain ready to respond to emerging challenges together. Partnerships like this are what make deterrence credible.”



Kadena Air Base’s strategic location enables seamless cooperation among allies and partners, ensuring that forces can respond swiftly to uphold international law and maritime security.



“New Zealand’s continued engagement from Kadena highlights the importance of collective vigilance,” said Chadwick. “Each mission reinforces our shared responsibility to safeguard peace, stability, and freedom of navigation across the Indo-Pacific.”



The RNZAF’s P-8A Poseidon deployment reflects the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the United States—reinforcing Kadena Air Base’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific and a central hub for multinational cooperation in the region.