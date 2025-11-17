Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security [Image 5 of 6]

    New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    Royal New Zealand Air Force Cpl. Max Douglas, No. 5 Squadron avionics technician, displays his No. 5 Squadron patch at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. Kadena’s strategic location enables seamless cooperation among allies and partners, ensuring that forces can respond swiftly to uphold international law and maritime security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:26
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Royal New Zealand Air Force
    New Zealand
    RNZAF
    P8-Poseidon
    18th Wing
    Kadena Air Base

