New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security

Royal New Zealand Air Force Sgt. Scott Legg, No. 5 Squadron aircraft technician, monitors the engine startup of a RNZAF P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. Kadena’s strategic location enables seamless cooperation among allies and partners, ensuring that forces can respond swiftly to uphold international law and maritime security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)