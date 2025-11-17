New Zealand integrates with U.S. forces in Japan to enhance Indo-Pacific security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal New Zealand Air Force Sgt. Scott Legg, No. 5 Squadron aircraft technician, marshals a RNZAF P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Japan Nov. 14, 2025. The P-8A’s deployment reflects the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the United States—reinforcing Kadena’s role as the Keystone of the Pacific and a central hub for multinational cooperation in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)