A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron, returns from reviewing his target at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 11th CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoD priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9401645
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-NC038-4875
|Resolution:
|4659x3100
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
