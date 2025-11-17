A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, holsters his Sig Sauer M18 handgun before his class begins the range live-fire at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9401642
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-NC038-5779
|Resolution:
|5567x3704
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zero'd In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.