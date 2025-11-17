Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zero'd In [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Zero'd In

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, holsters his Sig Sauer M18 handgun before his class begins the range live-fire at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9401642
    VIRIN: 251114-F-NC038-5779
    Resolution: 5567x3704
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero'd In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Zero'd In
    Zero'd In
    Zero'd In
    Zero'd In
    Zero'd In

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download