A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 824th Base Defense Squadron, holsters his Sig Sauer M18 handgun before his class begins the range live-fire at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS trains and maintains readiness for real-world operations, such as air base ground defense for the 11th Air Task Force, through small-unit tactics, advanced combat skills and austere air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)