U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron review targets during an integrated range training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS' focus on austere air base defense provides the joint force with a capability specifically tailored to enabling Agile Combat Employment air operations, which the 11th Air Task Force has been practicing during its six-month deployment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)