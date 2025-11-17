Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zero'd In

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron review targets during an integrated range training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS' focus on austere air base defense provides the joint force with a capability specifically tailored to enabling Agile Combat Employment air operations, which the 11th Air Task Force has been practicing during its six-month deployment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9401643
    VIRIN: 251114-F-NC038-3579
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero'd In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

