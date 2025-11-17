A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron, fires an M4 during an integrated training event with the 824th Base Defense Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. The 824th BDS' focus on austere air base defense provides the joint force with a capability specifically tailored to enabling Agile Combat Employment air operations, which the 11th Air Task Force has been practicing during its six-month deployment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)
Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:45
Photo ID:
|9401638
VIRIN:
|251114-F-NC038-3316
Resolution:
|4654x3097
Size:
|5.88 MB
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
