Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron fire Sig Sauer M18s at targets during live-fire range training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. Both units are deployed to Guam in support of the 11th Air Task Force, which functions as a deployable, self-sustaining force that operates similarly to a traditional Air Force wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)