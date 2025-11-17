Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zero'd In [Image 4 of 5]

    Zero'd In

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron fire Sig Sauer M18s at targets during live-fire range training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2025. Both units are deployed to Guam in support of the 11th Air Task Force, which functions as a deployable, self-sustaining force that operates similarly to a traditional Air Force wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ezekiel Barraza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9401644
    VIRIN: 251114-F-NC038-5373
    Resolution: 4742x3155
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero'd In [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

