Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet jet No. 7 sits on the airfield at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Blue Angels team members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)