Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U. S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet jet No. 7 sits on the airfield at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Blue Angels team members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9401457
    VIRIN: 251120-M-DQ946-1514
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.8 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point
    Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Cherry Point
    Visit
    BlueAngels
    USMC
    Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download