Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

The No. 7 U. S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet jet, piloted by Lt. Ronny Hafeza, flies over the airfield at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Members of the team visited the air station to conduct the pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)