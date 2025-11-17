Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

U.S. Navy Blue Angels team members Lt. Ronny Hafeza demonstration pilot, and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, events coordinator, prepare to disembark the Blue Angels No. 7 jet after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. The members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)
