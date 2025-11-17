Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels team members Lt. Ronny Hafeza demonstration pilot, and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, events coordinator, prepare to disembark the Blue Angels No. 7 jet after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. The members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)