U.S. Navy Blue Angels members Lt. Ronny Hafeza, demonstration pilot, and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, events coordinator, disembark Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet No.7 after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. The Blue Angels team members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9401452
|VIRIN:
|251120-M-DQ946-1364
|Resolution:
|3881x5819
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.