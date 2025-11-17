Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels members Lt. Ronny Hafeza, demonstration pilot, and Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, events coordinator, disembark Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet No.7 after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. The Blue Angels team members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)