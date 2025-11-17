Blue Angels visit MCAS Cherry Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A news reporter from eastern North Carolina films U.S. Navy Lt. Ronny Hafeza, demonstration pilot, disembarks Blue Angels No.7, an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet, after landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. The Blue Angels team members visited the air station to conduct the usual pre-show assessment ahead of the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show set for May 9-10, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)