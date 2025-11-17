21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, grades chili during the 21st TSC’s inaugural chili cook-off event on Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 20, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Soldiers to relax, engage with leadership, and enjoy friendly competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)