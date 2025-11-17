21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Guzman (left), Family Readiness Support Assistant for the 21st Special Troops Battalion, serves chili to U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stephanie Dolehide (right), assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command during the 21st TSC’s inaugural chili cook-off event on Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 20, 2025. The event utilized the diversity of the 21st TSC, allowing participants to try chili recipes from throughout the world. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)