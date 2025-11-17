21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, tastes chili during the 21st TSC’s inaugural chili cook-off event on Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 20, 2025. In Lalor’s closing remarks, he said, “There’s nothing that brings the 21st TSC together more than food.” (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 09:38
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
