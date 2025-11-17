Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The first-place prize in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s inaugural chili cook-off is showcased at Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 20, 2025. The prize included an apron, a hand towel, a wooden spoon, and a company coin. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9399662
    VIRIN: 251120-A-IR446-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off
    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download