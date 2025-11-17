21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Inaugural Chili Cook Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor (right), the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, poses for a photo with Jen Mosteiko, the winner of the 21st TSC’s inaugural chili cook-off event on Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 20, 2025. Mosteiko also won the category of spiciest chili during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)