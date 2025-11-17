Champion Brigade Wet Gap Crossing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, ROK Army, pull security on an M3 Bridge Vehicle during a wet gap crossing exercise, Nov. 20, 2025, near Namhan River site, South Korea. Working in full partnership with ROK engineers strengthened combined lethality and reaffirmed the Alliance’s commitment to mutual defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)