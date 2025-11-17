Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champion Brigade Wet Gap Crossing [Image 4 of 6]

    Champion Brigade Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, position a bridge interior during a wet gap crossing exercise, Nov. 20, 2025, near Namhan River site, South Korea. Working in full partnership with ROK engineers strengthened combined lethality and reaffirmed the Alliance’s commitment to mutual defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

