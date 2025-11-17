Champion Brigade Wet Gap Crossing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, enter the water in an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during a wet gap crossing exercise, Nov. 20, 2025, near Namhan River site, South Korea. Working in full partnership with ROK engineers strengthened combined lethality and reaffirmed the Alliance’s commitment to mutual defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)