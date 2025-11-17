Champion Brigade Wet Gap Crossing

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, guides a bridge interior into place before launch, during a wet gap crossing exercise, Nov. 20, 2025, near Namhan River site, South Korea. TWorking in full partnership with ROK engineers strengthened combined lethality and reaffirmed the Alliance’s commitment to mutual defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
