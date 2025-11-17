Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A Netherlands air force service member directs a decontamination vehicle during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, from Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 bolstered transatlantic partnerships between 14 NATO countries, strengthening U.S.-NATO relationships and empowering deterrence capabilities against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9399400
    VIRIN: 250924-F-BD538-1315
    Resolution: 5687x3199
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Readiness
    Toxic Trip
    Joint Focre
    NATO
    Non-lethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download