USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

A Netherlands air force service member directs a decontamination vehicle during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, from Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 bolstered transatlantic partnerships between 14 NATO countries, strengthening U.S.-NATO relationships and empowering deterrence capabilities against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|09.23.2025
|11.20.2025 05:25
|9399400
|250924-F-BD538-1315
|5687x3199
|1.65 MB
|OSLO, NO
|4
|0
