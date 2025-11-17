USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

Royal Norwegian air force service members and U.S. Air Force Airmen complete airlift damage repair scenarios during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. The U.S. Air Force supported TT25 by bringing together Airmen from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career specialties to bolster operational readiness with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9399397
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-BD538-1207
|Resolution:
|4382x2465
|Size:
|746.26 KB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
