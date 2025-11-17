Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Royal Norwegian air force service members and U.S. Air Force Airmen complete airlift damage repair scenarios during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. The U.S. Air Force supported TT25 by bringing together Airmen from aircrew flight equipment, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management career specialties to bolster operational readiness with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 05:26
    Photo ID: 9399397
    VIRIN: 250924-F-BD538-1207
    Resolution: 4382x2465
    Size: 746.26 KB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway
    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Joint Force
    Readiness
    TT25
    NATO
    Toxic Trip 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download