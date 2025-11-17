Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 3 of 5]

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Royal Danish air force service members speak with Netherlands air force service members during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multi-national relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 05:35
    Photo ID: 9399398
    VIRIN: 250924-F-BD538-1323
    Resolution: 4806x3605
    Size: 851.67 KB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    CBRN & EOD response team
    Toxic Trip
    NATO
    exercise
    Toxic Trip 25

