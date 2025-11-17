USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German air force vehicle begins decontamination on a runway while being monitored by an incident controller during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multi-national relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)