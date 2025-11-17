A German air force vehicle begins decontamination on a runway while being monitored by an incident controller during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multi-national relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9399395
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-BD538-1253
|Resolution:
|5258x3498
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.