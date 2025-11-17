Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 4 of 5]

    USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A Royal Danish air force service member surveys the ground for simulated hazardous during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multi-national relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 05:32
    Photo ID: 9399399
    VIRIN: 250924-F-BD538-1384
    Resolution: 4451x3338
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, USAF, Royal Danish Air Force conquer Exercise Toxic Night-Trip 25 in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Joint Force
    Readiness
    lethal
    NATO
    Toxic Trip 25

